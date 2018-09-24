Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Basf (BASFY)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Basf had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.