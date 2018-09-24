SALT Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. SALT has a total market cap of $33.71 million and $2.74 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00007113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, ABCC and Liqui. During the last week, SALT has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00281772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00151304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.06888269 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,886,271 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, LATOKEN, Huobi, ABCC, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.