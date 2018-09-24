Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $59,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$21.91” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $23.30 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

