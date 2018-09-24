Royalties Tops One Day Trading Volume of $139.00 (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Royalties has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Royalties has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royalties coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00281389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00151806 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.06880176 BTC.

Royalties Coin Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup . The official website for Royalties is xry.io

Royalties Coin Trading

Royalties can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

