RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. RoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RoyalCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005858 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031653 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

RoyalCoin Coin Profile

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

RoyalCoin Coin Trading

RoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.