Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Paragon Banking Group (PAG) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 370 ($4.82).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.89) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Paragon Banking Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.47) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 534.60 ($6.96).

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 468.80 ($6.11) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.24).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Alan Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.41), for a total value of £49,200 ($64,087.53).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

