Robert W. Baird Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.62 million. equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

