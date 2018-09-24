Ring Energy (REI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Ring Energy stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%.

In other news, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,720,634 shares in the company, valued at $19,322,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David A. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 135,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,375 shares of company stock worth $2,765,441 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,559 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $18,156,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 46.4% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 2,655,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 841,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 713,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 164.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 589,567 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

