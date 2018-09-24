Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.