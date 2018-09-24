Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.78. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

