Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,300,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 635,288 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $15,872,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 255,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investure LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investure LLC now owns 966,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on WideOpenWest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of WOW opened at $11.47 on Monday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.02.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 583,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

