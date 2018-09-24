Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $469,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $1,175,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $932,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $333,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of SENS opened at $4.34 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 828.76% and a negative return on equity of 406.72%. Senseonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

