Reviewing WMIH (WMIH) & The Competition

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 30 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WMIH to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WMIH and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 189 775 1012 48 2.45

WMIH currently has a consensus price target of $1.66, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.77%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 133.00 WMIH Competitors $4.31 billion $615.35 million 18.00

WMIH’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WMIH peers beat WMIH on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

