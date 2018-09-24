Request Network (REQ) Price Tops $0.0397 on Exchanges

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Request Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bitbns, Ethfinex and IDEX. Request Network has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $453,423.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00281536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00151516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.06869392 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,990,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,160,422 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Request Network is request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx, COSS, Liqui, Huobi, WazirX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Koinex, Bitbns and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

