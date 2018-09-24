Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of First American Financial worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,865,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,982,000 after buying an additional 586,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,073,000 after buying an additional 384,319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,742,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in First American Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after buying an additional 349,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,549,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $52.64 on Monday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.09%.

In other First American Financial news, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

