Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 3,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 62,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHIL. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $578.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.10 and a 52 week high of $219.90.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.93 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

