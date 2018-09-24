Relx (RELX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

