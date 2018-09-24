Relx (RELX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of Relx stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.
