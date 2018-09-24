Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,852 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,396,000 after purchasing an additional 299,933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,439,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,900 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.58 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

