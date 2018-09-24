Red Hat (RHT) PT Lowered to $180.00

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RHT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Red Hat to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Red Hat from $192.00 to $177.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Red Hat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Red Hat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.53.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Shares of RHT stock opened at $134.62 on Thursday. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 850,715 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Hat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $226,655,000 after buying an additional 709,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Red Hat by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Red Hat by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after buying an additional 980,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red Hat by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,428 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 153,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.