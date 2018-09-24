Red Hat (RHT) PT Lowered to $158.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Red Hat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Red Hat from $186.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Hat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.53.

NYSE RHT opened at $134.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat has a one year low of $104.51 and a one year high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the open-source software company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $8,145,758. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 424.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 393.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 76.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 541.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 202,963 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 171,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

