Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,361.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,290,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,694,000 after purchasing an additional 199,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 192,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at $979,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,961 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,067 shares of company stock worth $5,142,150. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.10. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 18 dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.19.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

