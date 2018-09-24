RDS-A (RDS-A) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Raymond James raised RDS-A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered RDS-A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RDS-A in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $67.28 on Friday.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

