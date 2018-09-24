Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,839.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 173,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.62.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.49 and a 12-month high of $122.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel bought 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.82 per share, with a total value of $37,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $1,960,019.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,813,111.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 964 shares of company stock valued at $112,002 and have sold 600,225 shares valued at $68,619,849. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

