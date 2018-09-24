Raymond James & Associates Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 168,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $79.48.

