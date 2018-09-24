Raymond James & Associates Acquires 236,166 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,120.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 124.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at $524,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $29.23 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

