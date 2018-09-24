Rate3 Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $156,777.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, BitForex, DEx.top and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00279509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00150904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.01 or 0.06873931 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinrail, HADAX, DEx.top, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, ABCC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

