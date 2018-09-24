Qvolta (QVT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Qvolta has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qvolta token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Qvolta has a market capitalization of $101,898.00 and $0.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00281845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00151798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.06875852 BTC.

About Qvolta

Qvolta was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com . The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta . Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

