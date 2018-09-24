QCR (QCRH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

QCRH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. QCR has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 20.84%. equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $200,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,153 shares of company stock worth $101,218. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QCR by 82.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

