QAD (QADA) & Black Knight (BKI) Head-To-Head Survey

QAD (NYSE: BKI) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

QAD has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Black Knight does not pay a dividend. QAD pays out -61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Knight has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QAD and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $305.02 million 3.76 -$9.06 million ($0.47) -124.47 Black Knight $1.05 billion 7.59 $182.30 million $1.32 40.49

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QAD and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Black Knight 0 2 10 0 2.83

QAD currently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given QAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QAD is more favorable than Black Knight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of QAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -0.86% -2.60% -1.07% Black Knight 22.67% 13.52% 6.13%

Summary

Black Knight beats QAD on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

