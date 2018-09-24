Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Increased by Analyst (SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$20.01 on Monday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$13.63 and a 1-year high of C$20.95.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.15 million. Savaria had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $203,765 over the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

