Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,993,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 119,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $13,328,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $352,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,638 shares of company stock worth $29,698,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $113.51 on Monday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

