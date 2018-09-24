Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $811,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.