Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.18 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (POOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,848,000 after buying an additional 370,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,116,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,412,000 after buying an additional 63,095 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10,523.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,712,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,696,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,142,000 after buying an additional 61,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 752,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,006,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $169.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

In other Pool news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,872.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

