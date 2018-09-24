Procter & Gamble (PG) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.59.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,080,849. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,345,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNB Financial grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.