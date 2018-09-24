Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,883 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after buying an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,948,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,456,051,000 after buying an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,601,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,729,000 after buying an additional 1,853,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,477,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,845,000 after buying an additional 816,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after buying an additional 9,292,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

