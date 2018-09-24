POLY AI (AI) Hits Market Capitalization of $228.00

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. POLY AI has a total market cap of $228.00 and $17.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLY AI token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POLY AI has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00281859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00151951 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.59 or 0.06891187 BTC.

POLY AI Token Profile

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org . POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLY AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLY AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

