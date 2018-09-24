Polar Capital (POLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 707 ($9.21) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Shore Capital cut shares of Polar Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.17 ($8.05).

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 626 ($8.15) on Monday. Polar Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 329 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 564 ($7.35).

In other news, insider Alexa Coates acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,480 ($17,558.94). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £987,450 ($1,286,244.63).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

