Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.85.

In other news, President Claudia J. Merkle sold 76,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,615,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 83,184 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,849,180.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,295,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 438,220 shares of company stock worth $9,503,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.11. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

