PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Vectrus Inc (VEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 108,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 191.3% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $44,371.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Vectrus stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $354.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

