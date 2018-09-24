PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $54.01 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

