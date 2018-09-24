PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 317.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 24.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after purchasing an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 606,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $39,507,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,783,027.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,611,325 shares in the company, valued at $342,290,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,406,269 shares of company stock worth $282,067,773 over the last ninety days. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $70.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

