Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 115.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $5,194,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.7% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 879,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $2,161,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

