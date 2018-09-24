Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Mastercard stock opened at $221.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $223.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

