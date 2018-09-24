Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Red Hat Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (RHT)

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Hat in a report issued on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin now anticipates that the open-source software company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Red Hat’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Red Hat from $192.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

NYSE:RHT opened at $134.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $104.51 and a 12 month high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,518,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $8,145,758. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Red Hat by 424.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the second quarter valued at about $1,956,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Red Hat by 393.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 76.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Red Hat by 541.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 202,963 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 171,305 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

