Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PIR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.40.

Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.47. Pier 1 Imports has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.92.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 278.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

