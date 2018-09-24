PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Barclays raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4,501.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 316,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,061,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.43. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.60%. sell-side analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

