PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $62.80 on Friday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $78.90.

About PERSIMMON/ADR

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

