Perry Ellis International (PERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Ifs Securities cut shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:PERY opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.33. Perry Ellis International has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Perry Ellis International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perry Ellis International news, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $327,863.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perry Ellis International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Perry Ellis International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perry Ellis International by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter valued at $3,040,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

