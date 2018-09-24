PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PC Connection by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 435,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PC Connection by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXN. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Connection has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.68 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 6,523 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $242,264.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at $533,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

