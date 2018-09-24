Paypoint plc (PAY) Insider Purchases £130.34 in Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Dominic Taylor purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.13) per share, for a total transaction of £130.34 ($169.78).

Paypoint stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 925 ($12.05). The company had a trading volume of 37,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,880. Paypoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 762 ($9.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,098 ($14.30).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 900 ($11.72) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

